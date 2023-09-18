St. Louis Public Radio program changes begin Sept. 26

New program ‘The Middle’ added to lineup; ‘St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Broadcasts’ return at a new time; ‘All Songs Considered’ debuts

St. Louis Public Radio will begin airing a new program lineup on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The Middle With Jeremy Hobson will air Thursday nights and NPR’s All Songs Considered will debut as the new lead-in to Saturday broadcasts of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, which will return at a new time.

The Middle With Jeremy Hobson

STLPR will premiere a new national call-in show that shines a spotlight on middle America. The Middle With Jeremy Hobson will elevate voices from the middle of the country, putting them first in a weekly discussion of current events that is led, in part, by listeners. The show will air live on Thursday nights at 8.

Formerly host of Here & Now , Marketplace Morning Report , and NPR’s special coverage of major news events, Hobson and his team hope to use the unique position of public radio to spark a conversation focused on those overlooked, but important, voices in the Midwest.

“It’s time we stopped talking about listening to Americans and actually started listening to them,” Hobson said. “I grew up in Central Illinois, where people don’t spend every waking minute thinking about politics, but they do have a whole lot of sway in our politics. Public radio is uniquely positioned to facilitate a national conversation that includes people in the middle.”

To accommodate the live broadcast of The Middle, This American Life will move from Thursday nights to Tuesday nights at 8, replacing the TED Radio Hour . Listeners can still catch the TED Radio Hour on Sunday nights at 6.

Weekday schedule changes:

Tuesday: 8 p.m. - This American Life [NEW TIME]

Thursday: 8 p.m. - The Middle With Jeremy Hobson [NEW SHOW]

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Broadcasts

STLPR has produced and broadcast live Saturday night performances of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (SLSO) since 2010, bringing the artistry of the nationally-renowned SLSO to all of St. Louis and the world, via the stream at stlpr.org.

Starting this fall, while Powell Hall is closed for renovation, the SLSO will perform many of this season’s concerts at the Touhill Performing Arts Center at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. St. Louis Public Radio will broadcast 13 of these concerts on Saturday nights from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. beginning on Sept. 30 and continuing through April on 90.7 KWMU.

Details on performance dates, musicians, and works are at stlpr.org where listeners can find program notes and previews ahead of each broadcast.

Beginning this season the SLSO has moved the start time of its concerts from 8 to 7:30 so STLPR’s St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Broadcasts will now begin at 7:30 p.m.

All Songs Considered will debut on KWMU from 7:30 to 8 p.m. on SLSO nights, from September through April. The hour-long show From the Top will remain on the schedule at 7 p.m. on nights without an SLSO broadcast. SymphonyCast will follow at 8 p.m.

All Songs Considered

All Songs Considered curates the best new music discoveries and conversations with emerging artists and icons. The show began in 2000 and became the foundation of NPR Music , a source of discovery of music from all genres.

Saturday schedule on Symphony Broadcast nights (9/30, 10/14, 10/21, 11/4, 11/18, 12/2, 1/13, 1/20, 1/27, 2/3, 3/9, 3/23, 4/20):

7:00 p.m. - All Songs Considered [NEW SHOW]

7:30 p.m. - SLSO Broadcasts [NEW TIME]

Saturdays without SLSO Broadcasts:

7:00 p.m. - From the Top

8:00 p.m. - SymphonyCast

View the full STLPR broadcast schedule .

Adjustments to the programming schedule were made after careful deliberation by the St. Louis Public Radio programming committee — taking into consideration listener and member feedback, audience size, overall time spent listening, potential for radio listening in our region, program quality, and St. Louis Public Radio's mission .

Questions or comments about these program changes can be directed to our comment line at 314-516-6735 or by emailing hello@stlpr.org.

